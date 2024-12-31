Climate-hit villages called to act

[File Photo]

Communities facing the severe impacts of climate change have been urged to take proactive steps in protecting their villages while waiting for assistance from the government.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna made this call during the Togalevu Day celebrations held outside Lami, acknowledging the challenges faced by communities like Togalevu.

Tubuna said that while the government was committed to providing the necessary support, it could not address the needs of all communities at once.

“When there is increasing tidal wave, this whole village is flooded so, there is an increase in the concern by government on how best this can be addressed. Of course, the government can support but most of these things can be done by the community.”

Togalevu village, like many others in Fiji, is experiencing the daily effects of climate change including rising sea levels and extreme weather patterns, which are severely impacting homes and livelihoods.

The Assistant Minister highlighted the importance of local initiatives and resilience in the face of these challenges while assuring that the government will continue to work towards providing targeted support to affected communities.