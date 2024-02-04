Rabuka highlights climate crisis in the Pacific

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while addressing the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum noted the existential crisis faced by the Blue Pacific due to the impacts of climate change.

Rabuka emphasizes the severe consequences on homes, ancestral lands, food systems, livelihoods, sovereignty and dignity.

Acknowledging the efforts of Pacific leaders in declaring climate change a security issue, the PM welcomes the EU’s commitment to environmental stewardship and green policies.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the blue Pacific, the impact of geopolitical rivalry, strategic competition for resources amid the escalating climate crisis impact on the wellbeing of our people and our environment.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

However, Rabuka cautions against policies that may inadvertently burden developing nations. He calls for a rational approach, considering the different capacities of countries like Pacific small island developing states.

The Government Leader encourages the EU to provide financial and technical support for transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and offering preferential trade terms to incentivize sustainable development.

The Prime Minister had emphasized the importance of working together to create a future that is environmentally sustainable, economically viable and socially inclusive.