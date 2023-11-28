PM embarks on journey to COP28

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is scheduled to attend the COP 28 meeting in Dubai, marking a significant moment for Fiji on the global stage.

Rabuka’s departure from Fiji to Singapore yesterday signals the beginning of this significant journey, with his arrival in Dubai expected early tomorrow morning.

As the world gathers to address pressing climate issues, Rabuka will play a crucial role in representing Fiji and advocating for sustainable solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

While the government’s technical team has been diligently preparing for months, Rabuka, known for his hands-on approach, insisted on a comprehensive briefing at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Changi Airport.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Present at the briefing were Dr. Lesi Korovavala, Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Adi Vuki Qionibaravi, Advisor to the Office of the Prime Minister, and Vasiti Cirikiyasawa, Second Secretary at the Fiji Embassy in Jakarta.

During the briefing, the team delved into Rabuka’s program for the upcoming conference.

The discussions aimed at finalizing the areas where the Government leader will represent Fiji and its people, emphasizing the importance of making a substantive contribution to the global discourse on climate change.

Rabuka confirmed his attendance at COP 28 last week, underscoring the dynamic and responsive nature of Fiji’s commitment to global climate action.

As the Pacific champion of the ocean-climate nexus, Rabuka will also prioritize addressing climate change’s impact on oceans, recognizing the crucial role Pacific nations play in this intricate relationship.