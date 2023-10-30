HARDC unveils urgent need for vulnerable communities

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission undertook a climate change project earlier this year.

The scope of the project was to determine the impact of climate change on the human rights of vulnerable communities and the environment.

The project was facilitated by the Asia Pacific Forum and funded by the European Union.

Section 40 of the Fijian Constitution states that every person has the right to a clean and healthy environment, which includes the right to have the natural world protected for the benefit of present and future generations through legislative and other measures.

The Commission interviewed 185 people from 27 communities residing along the coastal, maritime and rural areas from the Provinces of Rewa, Tailevu, Serua, Nadroga-Navosa, Ba, Ra, Macuata, and Bua.

The issues faced by the residents include erosion of foundations of their homes, community halls and schools; erosion of bridges and roads; and their burial grounds being affected.

HRADC chair, Parvesh Sharma says people’s source of livelihood is also affected and in deforested regions, heavy rain is causing landslides whereby mud is being washed into villages and homes.

Sharma says the residents want seawalls to be built or sand bags be placed to prevent the sea water coming onto their compounds; financial assistance with relocation to higher ground; and more climate change and environmental awareness.

He says the Commission intends to present its findings to the Government and request the plight of the 27 communities and their residents be included in the Government’s Standard Operating Procedure for relocation of villages which was launched in April.