Fiji unites Pacific leaders for climate victory

Fiji is stepping up regional climate talks after the United Nations’ top court agreed to rule on countries’ legal duties to fight climate change.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji was now working with the UN office in Suva to break down the ruling and understand what it means for the country’s next steps.

Rabuka also states that as Chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Fiji will push for climate finance and stronger unity among Pacific countries.

He adds that Pacific countries must now speak with one voice and secure funding to protect people already suffering from the impacts of rising seas and stronger storms.

“Collectively decide on how we move forward in our attempt to comply with, but most importantly, how to benefit from the recommendations in the report. Fiji, alongside our Pacific Island brothers and sisters, is no stranger to cyclones.”

Rabuka said the UN court decision gives the region a chance to demand real action from major polluters.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu said Fiji would hold talanoa-style talks with Pacific leaders.

Rabuka adds that Fiji is already working with communities on seawalls and local actions, but stresses that regional unity and stronger policies are now critical to securing the Pacific’s future.

