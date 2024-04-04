Clean water initiative for Somosomo

[ Source : Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook ]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is partnering with the South Pacific Foundation to launch a water purification initiative in Somosomo, Taveuni.

This project will soon expand to rural communities in the North, acknowledging the foundation established by Naweni native Ratu Lavisai Kabakoro.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu and WASH Coordinator Vuniwai Jikosaya Toga highlight the need for clean water access at the Qoliqoli Cokovata Tunuloa and Cakaudrove meeting in Somosomo village.

Toga also reiterates the importance of enhanced coordination in providing emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene support.

Meanwhile, Dr Lalabalavu and Toga are in Taveuni for the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.