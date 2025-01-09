Clan invests $740K in minibuses for income growth

The people of Matalevu Village in Ra will be able to better support their families as they have invested their land lease money in purchasing two minibuses.

Clan leader, Eremasi Ralulu, states that last year, their Mataqali decided to save and invest their lease income into something that will be beneficial to them in the long run.

He adds they received about $740,000.

Ralulu says they plan to give the minibus for hire and explore other income-generating activities.

“When the news came about, we sat as a clan and planned on what we would do with the money. We also planned during that time that we will not just buy these vehicles and let them sit in the village; we have to utilize them to generate income.”

He states that last year, Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo visited them and offered advice on how they can best invest their finances for long-term stability.

Vosarogo says they are encouraging landowners to venture into commercial activities.

He says the Mataqali had relayed to him in December last year that they had outstanding lease payments owed to them by a company, and through the ministry’s intervention, the payments were made.

“So the $746,000 that was given to the Mataqali last year in December, when we went and spoke with Turaga Matanqali and his people, we encouraged them to go into business; we encouraged them to go into commercial ventures.”

Vosarogo says his ministry reminded the people of Matalevu of the importance of investment.

He commended them for coming up with a plan that will ensure that they generate meaningful income for themselves.

He has also encouraged other landowning units to put their lease money to beneficial use and manage resources wisely.