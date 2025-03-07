Cinematographic Film Amendment Bill to introduce PG rating

The Cinematographic Film Amendment Bill 2025 will be debated in Parliament next week, aiming to introduce a parental guidance rating for films suitable for children aged between six and 12.

Attorney General Graham Leung moved the motion in parliament yesterday, stating that the amendment aims to address concerns relating to the expanding cinema industry and public access to films.

Leung says that with an increasing number of films being released, implementing a parental guidance rating can ensure safe viewing experiences, particularly in the digital age, where access to content is widespread.

He says the urgency for these amendments stems from the need to adapt to the evolving landscape without restricting individuals’ leisure activities.

The AG says it is crucial to modify the rating system to keep up with the changes while promoting the safe enjoyment of film.

He says the amendment will also ensure that they adhere to the commitment to international standards, particularly with respect to protecting children from harmful material.

He says section 13 of the Act will be amended to reflect the inclusion of PG ratings for films suited for children between the ages of six and 12, therefore allowing the Censorship Board to classify films under parental guidance.

He adds that an amendment to Regulation 2 of the Cinematographic Films Regulations of 1972 will be consequential to the amendment made to Section 13 of the Act.

