Church collaborates to combat poverty

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is collaborating with government agencies and non-governmental organizations to address pressing issues such as poverty.

President of the Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou, says that the church’s social services division has led the way in empowering its members, especially those who are dealing with extreme poverty.

He adds that they are also looking at stripping off the church levy to help its members.

Article continues after advertisement

The Methodist Church President says the initiative aims to create a formalized support network that addresses the various issues that its members encounter.



Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou

Rev. Turagavou states that the church recognizes the need to collaborate with government entities to enhance the impact of its programs.

“I think the church should find ways to work together with non-government organizations and also the government, just to help the same person on the ground.”

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga, commends the church for the move to support people who are living below the poverty line.

“Faith-based organizations are pretty well spread. Their networks are quite well known. They’ve established schools and ministries that respond to social issues of their time there, and it’s so great to see the Methodist Church begin this initiative.”



Vani Catanasiga

In an effort to promote harmony and shared accountability in the fight for social justice and well-being, the church invites other religious and community organizations to collaborate on this great initiative.