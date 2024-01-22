Church adopts comprehensive approach

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

The Catholic Church, led by Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, is making a substantial transformation in its approach to engaging with young people coping with drug-related concerns.

The Archbishop has expressed concern about the existing culture, which appears to disregard the sanctity of life, prompting many to seek solace in illicit drugs to fill a perceived void.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong highlights the need for a more holistic strategy to address the challenges that youth encounter.

“A culture that does not supports life or people are searching because of emptiness in their lives. They think that drugs will fill up the vacuum in their lives.”

The Catholic Church is committed to investing the time and effort required to create a supportive network that fosters positive development and addresses the root causes of drug-related issues among youth.

Methodist Church President Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou says that the church is also changing its approach to better serve young people.

“To renew its ways of preaching, doing evangelism, and visiting. The method, the method. I think it’s about time for the Methodist Church to change its approach.”

As the church turns its attention to a more comprehensive approach, it demonstrates a willingness to actively engage with the challenges that young people are facing.