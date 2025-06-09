Chinese national alleges assault at Remand Centre

File Photo

A Chinese national facing drug-related charges yesterday claimed in the Suva Magistrates Court that he was allegedly assaulted at the remand centre, though the details of the incident remain unclear.

Yu Yuan Feng’s counsel, Shirley Tivao, told the court that a full account of the alleged assault will be filed once all information is gathered.

Feng is charged, along with two other Chinese nationals, Dai Ming Hui and Zhou Lan, with allegedly possessing 39.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

Zhou Lan and Feng also face additional money-laundering-related charges.

The defence today applied for the return of mobile phones belonging to all three accused.

They said the devices were seized during police raids connected to the case and that they intend to formally challenge the continued denial of access.

The court directed the defence to file written submissions detailing both the alleged assault and the phone-related complaints.

The matter has been adjourned to December 18.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.