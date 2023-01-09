Chinese community welcomes new government

Chinese Association President Jenny Seeto

The Chinese Association of Fiji and the Chinese community welcomes the new government.

Chinese Association President Jenny Seeto acknowledges the previous government for the support and looks forward to working with the new government.

“With the new government we welcome them and we wish them all the best as well and we trust that we will work together,. The Prime Minister has come out publicly with a very engaging tone in his speeches and that is something that we look forward to.”

Seeto says they form good relationships with the previous governments in terms of development, investments and opportunities in terms of businesses, education and other related sectors.

The Chinese community in Fiji is ready to work with the new government for the next four years.