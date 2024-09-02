China hopes for dialogue on direct flights

The Chinese government is open to the idea of direct flights between Fiji and China to facilitate better trade and exchanges between the two countries.

This has been highlighted by the Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian.

Jian says that during the recent meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka were optimistic about direct air connection between the two nations.

“I would encourage the relevant government department to engage in negotiations, to come to the negotiating table, to find solutions as soon as possible, to facilitate the early opening of the economy. Because our people just cannot wait. You would have to come here to witness, to experience the paradise on earth.”

Jian believes that in the future more Chinese tourists will come here for honeymoon, for anniversary, for big event, and even the cruise.

The Chinese ambassador wants both sides to experience culture to build deeper connections.

He adds that this will also help generate more investment opportunities that Fiji can benefit from in the long term.

Jian hopes that the relevant departments of the two countries can come together at the negotiating table to find a solution to meet the needs of the nations