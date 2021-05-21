Home

China donates PPE’s worth $500k

Kreetika Kumar
May 27, 2021

Since Fiji was affected by the first wave of COVID-19 last year, emergency assistance from China was provided.

China’s central government and Guangdong provincial government has purchased two batches of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for Fiji, with a total value of approximately 500,000 Fijian dollars.

The Chinese Embassy in Fiji is working closely with relevant departments on the shipment.

Article continues after advertisement

They are trying to expedite the arrival of these supplies, to support the Fijian Government’s response measures to the pandemic and ensure the safety and security of all Fijians.

China has assured that it will continue to provide anti-pandemic supplies and support the health authorities and pandemic prevention experts in strengthening exchanges and cooperation.

China is also ready to share the best anti-pandemic practices and send a special medical team to combat the virus with the Fijian side if needed.

The Chinese government has urgently launched a China-Pacific Island Countries Anti-epidemic Cooperation Fund, organized video conferences to share its experience, and provided guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control.

 

