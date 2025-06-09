Child’s death sparks fresh road safety appeal from LTA

The Land Transport Authority is urging all motorists to drive with heightened vigilance and for parents and guardians to ensure the safety of their children on the roads, following the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy from Kulukulu, Sigatoka.

According to initial reports from the Fiji Police Force, he was allegedly hit by a motor vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman of Sigatoka.

The accident occurred in Sigatoka Town this morning when the boy was crossing the road with his grandmother.

Article continues after advertisement

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa expressed his deep condolences to the families of those who recently lost loved ones on our roads this month.

“The loss of any life on our roads is deeply tragic, but the death of a young child is particularly heartbreaking. Children are among the most vulnerable road users. Their safety depends on the active supervision of parents, guardians, and teachers, as well as the responsibility of drivers to anticipate and respond appropriately to pedestrians at all times.

Rokosawa stresses that motorists have a primary duty to drive safely and remain alert, particularly in areas where children are likely to be present, such as schools, playgrounds, and residential neighborhoods.

He says every driver must recognize that even a momentary lapse in attention can have devastating consequences and this includes slowing down near pedestrian crossings, school zones, and busy urban streets, and always yielding to pedestrians.

The CEO stresses that while drivers hold a critical role in road safety, pedestrians also share responsibility for their own safety and that of children in their care.

He said parents, guardians, and teachers must take extra care when children are near roads, ensuring that they are closely supervised at all times.

“Children may not fully understand traffic rules or the dangers posed by vehicles. Adults must guide them, holding

their hands when crossing roads, teaching them to use pedestrian crossings, and instilling road safety awareness from an early age.

He also reminded drivers of the importance of respecting traffic signage, observing speed limits, and avoiding distractions while driving, such as mobile phones.

Rokosawa highlighted that these precautions are vital not only for children but for all road users.

The Authority continues to work closely with the Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders to promote road safety initiatives, increase public awareness, and enforce regulations aimed at reducing road-related injuries and fatalities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.