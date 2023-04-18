Child Welfare tops discussion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Home-grown solutions are needed to ensure child protection across all settings.

This was one of the major topics of discussion yesterday between Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran and Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence against Children Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid.

Kiran briefed Dr. M’jid on the current work being done by the ministry in relation to the care and protection of children whilst also highlighting critical areas for improvement.

Dr.M’jid says Fiji needs to seriously map out hot spots for emerging child social issues with a key commitment to intervene with solutions so that children can be cared for in spaces that excluded them in the first places.

She says early detection and early warning systems are prerequisites for measures planned to the best interests of the child.



Dr. M’jid is in the country this week to meet with government representatives and other key line agencies.