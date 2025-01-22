Chemical fertilizers harming soil health

The use of chemical fertilizers in the sugarcane farming industry is harming the environment and soil health leading to lower crop productivity, says the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji.

Senior Scientific Officer (Agronomy) Nazeea Bano highlighted the detrimental effects of fertilizers, particularly ammonium sulphate which contribute to soil acidification.

Bano adds lower pH levels indicate more acid in the soil, which can hinder crop growth and affect long-term soil health.

To combat this issue, she recommends integrating organic matter such as poultry manure with chemical fertilizers.

This practice can help balance the soil’s pH and reduce the environmental impact of fertilizers, promoting a healthier and more sustainable farming approach.

SRIF is working with relevant stakeholders to help farmers adopt organic matter practices.