Business

Chef urges uptake of local food

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

August 30, 2024 9:23 am

Chef Robert Oliver [Photo: Supplied]

A crusader for local cuisine, Chef Robert Oliver believes that it is about time that food grown by local farmers are reflected in the menu of hotels and resorts, as Fiji imports over 70% of its food for the tourism sector.

As reports reveal; Fiji is dependent on imported food to meet the demand of the tourism sector, with an estimated 52% attributed to imports of fresh produce and 74% attributed to imports of meats, seafood and products.

Oliver has therefore urged the government and stakeholders to help strengthen the endeavor to increase the uptake of local food in the country.

“Food and tourism, local food and tourism, Fiji imports 75% of its food for the tourism industry. It could be important almost also if the menus reflected what was grown by the farmers in Fiji.”

Oliver adds the consumption of local food is a way to mitigate the effects of climate change in Fiji and the Pacific, as everyone can undertake such climate-change action to ensure food revolution is also a climate revolution.

The fame New Zealand Chef recently launched a cookbook which has over 130 recipes from the popular TV series Pacific Island Food Revolution.

It is titled, “Eat Pacific: The Pacific Island Food Revolution Cookbook” which is a celebration of the vibrant culinary traditions across the Pacific.

The cookbook highlights locally sourced nutritious ingredients that honors culture and tradition, and also promotes healthier food choices in Pacific Island Countries.

