Chaudhry defends son's online racist statements

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 28, 2025 6:34 am

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry defended his son, Rajendra Chaudhry, regarding the latter’s recent viral social media posts containing racist and hateful remarks directed towards native Fijians and chiefs.

The posts targeted President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Turaga na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Turaga na Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, and the late Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, alleging their involvement in past political upheavals.

These remarks have deeply offended native Fijians and indigenous communities, particularly during the mourning period for the late paramount chief of Naitasiri, exacerbating racial tensions on social media.

In response to FBC News during a visit to Labasa, Mahendra Chaudhry highlighted that his son, residing overseas, is exercising his right to freedom of speech within a democratic framework.

“Whether I agree or not, it doesn’t matter. But people who have suffered because of the actions taken by this chief. Let’s not put politics in it because there are two sides to a story. Right? And both sides must be looked at.”

He emphasizes that the comments were personal and should not be attributed to the Labour Party or politicized.

When questioned about Fiji’s progress since the 1987 and 2000 coups, and the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Chaudhry states that he has not yet reviewed the commission’s report, citing a lack of public information regarding its activities and meetings.

 

