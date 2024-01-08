Challenges raised by Sigatoka Hospital staff

Siagtoka Sub-Division Hospital

A number of challenges were today raised by staff at the Sigatoka Hospital.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Amos Zibran says among these concerns is the issue of staff attrition, particularly affecting nurses, allied health services, as well as lab and x-ray technicians.

Dr. Zibran emphasizes the significance of addressing the attrition problem, acknowledging the vital roles these healthcare professionals play in delivering quality patient care.

The shortage of skilled staff poses a serious threat to the hospital’s ability to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

Welcomed by the hospital staff, Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad paid a visit to the facility to gain firsthand insights into the challenges faced by the healthcare team.

The visit aimed to foster open communication and collaboration between the government and healthcare providers.

Sigatoka Hospital is currently has a bed capacity of 75.

Prasad is currently on a tour of the Western Division.