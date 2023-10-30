Census Recognizes Women's Vital Role in Agriculture

[File Photo]

The recent Fiji Agriculture Census underscores the significant contribution of women to the agricultural sector.

According to the census, 14 percent of farmers in Fiji are women, and they play a crucial role in the sector, both in terms of labour and resources.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Shashi Kiran, highlights the findings of the census, indicating that her ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, has been at the forefront of the effort to promote gender equality in the agriculture sector.

This endeavour has resulted in the launch of the Gender in Agriculture policy, which underscores the vision of closing the gender gap in Fiji’s agriculture industry.

“The policy documents the detailed strategies, actions, and responsibilities that were implemented for Gender Equality.”

She emphasizes that striving for gender equality is a crucial step in recognizing the rights of both men and women in the agriculture sector, particularly concerning food security, livelihood, and economic growth.

Kiran also commended the Ministry of Agriculture for its commendable effort in providing farming resources to more than 500 women farmers during this financial year.

Recognizing and promoting the invaluable contributions of women in agriculture is a significant step toward fostering equality and ensuring that both genders have equal opportunities and recognition in this vital sector.

It not only empowers women but also bolsters the agriculture industry’s capacity to contribute to food security and economic development.