Cattle sale price to increase

The Cabinet has approved a proposal from the Minister for Agriculture for an increase in the sale price for cattle with improved genetics.

Since 2017, the Ministry has embarked on a program to rear and develop prime-quality beef (Senepol, Wagyu, and Droughtmaster) and dairy (Brown Swiss) breeds.

These breeds have been sourced from Australia through the Australian Reproductive Technology Company, a company approved by the Fiji Government Major Tenders Board.

This project has been facilitated by means of embryo transfer technology.



The program has identified the Senepol cattle for beef breeds after they have demonstrated a number of desirable commercial traits and are also climate resilient, while the Brown Swiss cattle have been identified for dairy due to their high volume and quality milk production.

The current sale prices have not been reviewed for decades, are not on par with current market rates, and are neither sustainable nor practical in the present market environment.

The new price adds genetic value to the cattle produced from embryo transfer technology at agricultural government stations.

The performance of the cattle breeds will continue to be monitored and evaluated at the agriculture research stations before the genetics are passed to farmers for rearing and multiplication.