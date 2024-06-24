Rasova's case adjourned again

Simione Rasova

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Simione Rasova’s no case to answer has been adjourned for the seventh time.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Rasova is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island, and obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

He is charged with one count of providing false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residence, and obtaining a financial gain.

Rasova’s bail has also been extended until the next court date.

The matter will be called again on 25th of next month.