Carriers urged to apply for LC PSV permits

The Land Transport Authority is urging Labasa Carriers Association members to apply for Licensed Carrier PSV permits to provide charter or hire services.

This follows concerns raised by members who were penalized by LTA officers for operating as charter or hire vehicles with white plates instead of the required PSV carrier license.

Labasa Carriers Association President Mukesh Chand says they are unable to provide locations out of Labasa as was the practice before.

“If you come and hire me, if I go from point A to B from the Labasa Carrier Stand to Dogotuki, I can’t take them to Seaqaqa, you can’t take me to Namolo. How can we operate? That is why we operating various within Vanua Levu, if you see it is written here.”

The carrier drivers are complaining that they provide services in areas where buses and taxis do not go.

In response the LTA says they no longer process applications for various destinations from Council Stands and other private bases.

It says they have carefully considered the amendment to the Land Transport Act and have approved the License Carrier Policy Paper with specific definition of ‘terminating points’.

This mean a carrier that operates from point A to B and can only make stops in between these points.

It says this is being done to ensure fair market distribution and protect the operations of different Public Service Vehicle permit types, including buses, minibuses, and taxis.

It says the policy safeguards these services from competition or overlap and promotes inclusive economic opportunities.

It says the PSV carrier licence operators can also undertake charter or hired services provided there is an agreement or contract with the hirer.

The LTA will also collaborate with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that carriers with valid PSV carrier licence permits are not penalized while operating in accordance with their permit conditions.