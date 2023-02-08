Capacity building training workshop for police officers

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Policing officers in the Southern Division are undergoing a four-day Restorative Justice Trainers’ Program that is aimed to equip officers on how to manage disputes and conflicts in their line of work in a non-violent manner.

This workshop also focuses on building relationships, giving respect, taking responsibility, undertaking repair, and supporting reintegration.

During the opening of the training program, Director of Community Policing and Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says community policing is the way forward.

He has reminded the officers that the safety and security of Fijians including visitors to Fiji rests with police officers.

Divuana reminded the officers that it is imperative for them to be proactive as a team.



The week-long program is organized by the Pacific Center for Peace Building.