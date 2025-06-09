Cane workers receive early Diwali pay

Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji / Facebook

Thousands of cane cutters, lorry operators, harvester drivers, and other sugar industry workers will receive their payments ahead of Diwali.

This follows close coordination between the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry and the Fiji Sugar Corporation to ensure workers at field level are able to celebrate the festival with their families.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says the Ministry was approached by sugar industry workers, including labourers, lorry and harvester operators, and service providers, who raised concerns that their regular fortnightly payments, initially scheduled for October 22, would arrive a day after Diwali.

Singh says understanding the significance of the festival and the importance of supporting those who contribute tirelessly to the sugar industry, he worked with the FSC to bring the payments forward.

As a result, the FSC will now process payments on Monday, allowing thousands of workers and service providers to prepare for Diwali with peace of mind.

According to the Ministry, a total of $5 million in delivery payments will be disbursed to sugar industry workers and service providers. This includes payments for cane cutters, harvester operators, transport and tractor operators, and others who provide essential services to the FSC.

Singh has commended the timely action taken by the FSC and reaffirmed the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving the welfare and livelihoods of everyone involved in Fiji’s sugar industry.

