Cane output at Labasa Mill tops 583,000 tonnes

The 2025 crushing season at the Labasa Mill officially closed on Monday with a total of 583,612 tonnes of cane crushed, surpassing last year’s 575,068 tonnes.

The mill, which began operations on 17 June, ran for 24.8 weeks, well beyond the initially budgeted 19 weeks.

FSC approved several extensions to give growers every opportunity to harvest and deliver their cane, despite the Sugar Industry Tribunal setting a closure date of 30 November.

Road transport continued to dominate, with 93 percent of cane delivered by lorry and seven percent by rail.

Burnt cane remained steady at 45 percent, compared with 44 percent in 2024.

Prolonged wet weather caused 1,067 hours of outside stops, yet the mill remained operational whenever possible, reflecting FSC’s commitment to growers.

FSC acknowledged the dedication of growers, harvesting gangs, transport operators, and industry partners, promising continued collaboration to strengthen harvesting performance, supply consistency, and long-term industry sustainability.

