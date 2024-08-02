Canadian national fronts court after Fiji flight

[Source: Australian Federal Police]

A Canadian national is scheduled to face Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly importing 14.4kg of methamphetamine into Australia concealed in her luggage.

According to a statement by Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force, officers allegedly detected the illicit drugs on 28 July, after selecting the woman, for a baggage examination.

She arrived at the Brisbane International Airport on a flight from Fiji, however, the woman started her journey in Vancouver, Canada.

Article continues after advertisement

The methamphetamine was allegedly in plastic packages wrapped inside towels that had been soaked in vinegar and layered with coffee beans.

Testing of the packages returned a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.

The AFP charged the woman with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth).

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

This amount of methamphetamine could have been sold as almost 145,000 street deals with an estimated value of $13.4 million.