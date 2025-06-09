Calls made for streamlined process for overseas workers

A prominent shipping operator is urging the government to urgently streamline work permit processing for foreign employees, warning that current delays are causing significant disruptions to maritime operations and inter-island transport.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Goundar Shipping Managing Director, George Goundar, highlighted that foreign crew members often wait months before their work permits are approved.

He says these delays leave vessels understaffed, compromise operational efficiency, and create financial and logistical pressures for local companies.

Goundar revealed that 32 foreign workers were removed from a vessel overnight due to permit issues, leaving the company struggling to maintain operations.

“Sometimes the workers have gone back after their one-year contract. They go back, then the approval comes. So that’s what we’re lacking in Fiji: putting documents forward to the government to vet them so we can get employees to work in Fiji. That’s a nightmare for us at the moment.”

Goundar says that the existing legal framework for seafarers often forces companies to apply land-based labor laws to maritime workers.

He is stressing the need for a clear and dedicated regulatory framework that addresses the unique circumstances of maritime employment, including the timely onboarding of foreign workers.

“I have three Bangladeshis now. They’ve been waiting for the contract from immigration for the work permit, even though they’ve been given a three-year work permit. I’m only given three months until their work permit contract is in place. I have not got it, it’s five months now.”

The Economic Affairs Committee acknowledged the concerns raised by industry representatives and confirms that it will raise the matter with relevant agencies.

