Calls for harsher penalties, including death penalty, as Counter Narcotics Bill is drafted

A number of recommendations and views are being offered regarding steps that should be taken to punish drug offenders in the country, with some calling for the introduction of the death penalty.

Many are calling for harsher penalties to be imposed on drug traffickers as the drug crisis continues to spread throughout the country.

This comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs drafts the Counter Narcotics Bureau Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry of Home Affairs representative Jemesa Lave says they are currently collecting comments from agencies and gathering the views of the public.

Lave adds that people are also asking about the inclusion of a death penalty provision in the draft Bill, but says they must be mindful of the 2013 Constitution.

“But as far as the position of the Ministry is concerned, there is still the Constitution that we need to adhere to. There have been discussions that we need to change the Constitution, but that is a political issue at the moment. But as far as the Ministry is concerned, the Constitution is still there. We still abide by the provisions of the Constitution.”

Lave further states that nationwide public consultations will be held for six months before the first draft of the Bill is submitted to the Solicitor General’s Office.

He says they have reviewed drug laws in other countries where drug traffickers are prosecuted and opportunities for rehabilitation are provided to drug addicts.

Lave highlights that they are considering workable solutions from other countries and will take public recommendations seriously in their draft Bill.