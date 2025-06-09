Calls for blue transformation of the fisheries sector

File Photo

Fiji celebrates World Fisheries Day with a renewed commitment to building a sustainable, innovative, and resilient fisheries sector, highlighting the nation’s drive toward what officials are calling a “Blue Transformation.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Fisheries says the 2025 theme “Blue Transformation of the Fisheries Sector: Sustainability, Innovation, and Resilience” — reflects Fiji’s determination to embrace modern solutions while strengthening the environmental, social, and economic foundations that support one of its most critical industries.

The ministry states the central role fisheries play in Fiji’s national well-being.

Article continues after advertisement

Covering an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of roughly 1.3 million square kilometres, Fiji’s waters sustain rich marine ecosystems that provide livelihoods for thousands, particularly in coastal communities.

Marine resources remain essential not only for income and employment, but also for nutrition and the preservation of cultural traditions deeply tied to the ocean.

Fiji’s “Blue Transformation” agenda aims to modernise fisheries management in line with global best practices while addressing local needs.

The approach focuses on long-term sustainability, the adoption of innovative technologies, and building resilience in the face of climate change and other pressures on marine environments.

The ministry reaffirms its commitment to protecting the Blue Pacific and transforming its fisheries sector into one that is both future-focused and firmly rooted in sustainable practice.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.