Call to review carbon rights

A submission has been made to review the carbon rights under the Climate Change Act 2021.

Vanua o Lau representative Solo Nata made this submission to the Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee on behalf of the people of Lau.

He says that there is always a misunderstanding about who owns the carbon rights.

“The carbon rights eliminate and separate those rights from the land. So there has been a lot of meaning to it, but carbon is the tree that is growing on the land, so obviously it’s for the landowners.”

Nata says that the GCC should review that and return the rights to both the carbon and the land to landowners.