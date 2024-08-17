Call for school to tackle urban migration

Ratu Mocevakaca District School, Yaroi, Matuku

Villagers in Yaroi, Matuku in Lau have proposed the creation of a secondary school.

The suggestion was made during a recent Talanoa session with the Education Minister Aseri Radrodro where concerns about the future of the village were brought to light.

Village Representative Tomu Tuivaga says that the growing concern is that families increasingly move to urban areas, particularly Suva, in search of better educational opportunities for their children.

Tuivaga highlighted the villagers’ fears regarding the social issues and drug-related problems prevalent in Suva, which have deterred many parents from sending their children to the city for further education.

Ratu Mocevakaca Teachers meeting with Education Minister.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our children. By establishing a secondary school in Yaroi, we can provide our children with quality education within the safety of their home environment and prevent them from being exposed to the risks that come with living in urban areas.”

The proposed secondary school is seen as a vital solution to not only retain the village’s younger population but also to foster community development.

The presence of such an institution would allow children to continue their education without having to relocate, thereby maintaining the social fabric of the village.

During the Talanoa session, Minister Radrodro acknowledged the villagers’ concerns and assured them that the government would consider the proposal seriously.

The Minister emphasizes the importance of ensuring equal access to education for all Fijians, regardless of their location.

They believe that this initiative will not only provide their children with a safe and conducive learning environment but also play a crucial role in curbing the rural-to-urban migration that threatens the sustainability of their community.