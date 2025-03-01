Cagivou Supermarket boosts iTaukei business in Kinoya

[Source: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs/Facebook]

Indigenous Fijians remain vastly underrepresented in the country’s business landscape, holding just five per cent of total investments.

Addressing this imbalance requires more than encouragement, it demands tangible opportunities.

Cagivou Investment is taking a proactive approach with the launch of its $150,000 supermarket in Kinoya, a project aimed at improving retail access while generating employment for the local community.



Officially inaugurated by iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu, the supermarket is more than just a retail outlet, it represents a growing push for traditional landowning communities to strengthen their economic footprint.

“In return we will utilize the youths who are unemployed at the moment or having a farm give them a boat, go fish, sell the fish make money and go make business. So they will supply us the fish, we will buy. We will give a little investment.”

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to integrate iTaukei businesses into the national economy, setting a precedent for indigenous-led commercial ventures.





Cagivou Investment’s reach extends beyond Kinoya.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the province of Serua, ensuring village shop owners can access a steady supply of goods without relying on expensive trips to Suva or nearby towns.

General Manager Alan Kumar views this as the beginning of a long-term commitment to strengthening local businesses and creating pathways for youth employment.





Expansion plans are already in motion, with Cagivou eyeing Nadi and Labasa as its next commercial hubs.

In Kinoya, the supermarket is set to evolve into a full-service center, featuring barber shops, pharmacies, private medical clinics, and car rental services.

While the initiative signals progress, the broader challenge remains, ensuring more iTaukei businesses gain a foothold in Fiji’s economic framework.

If efforts like this continue, they could lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and diversified investment landscape.

