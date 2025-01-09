Cabinet resolves decades-old land dispute

Cabinet has approved a State Grant for Robert Pearson Miller.

The decision finalizes the conversion of the closed road, Lot 1 SO 2991 into private ownership.

This marks the resolution of a decades-long land acquisition matter linked to the construction of the Suva-Nadi Highway.

Article continues after advertisement

The land, part of Certificate of Title 11589 was initially acquired in the 1970s to facilitate high-way expansion.

With the road infrastructure completed and the land no longer required the government’s decision effectively restores the property to its former status under the Miller family.

This move demonstrates a commitment to addressing historical land issues and ensuring rightful ownership where applicable.

In another development, Cabinet confirmed Fiji as the host of the 2025 Pacific Public Service Leaders Conference.

This regional gathering will bring together public sector leaders to team up on governance challenges, share solutions, and strengthen administrative systems across the Pacific.

New Zealand and Australia are expected to provide technical support, further outlining their roles as key regional partners.

Hosting the conference aligns with Fiji’s efforts to advance regional integration and showcase its leadership in Pacific governance.