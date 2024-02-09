Cabinet establishes Anti-Pornography Taskforce

Cabinet has approved the establishment of a task force to undertake public consultations, to better understand root causes and formulate evidence-based recommendations on mitigating the impact of pornography and illegal content on society.

Three Opposition Members of Parliament will be invited to join the Taskforce.

The Taskforce will include various government ministries, the Cybercrime Unit, the Fiji Police Force, Director of Public Prosecutions, the Online Safety Commission, representatives from Academia and scholars with expertise in human sexuality, and behavioural and attitudinal changes.

Mental health professionals who are experts in counselling and addressing pornography consumption as well as religious and community leaders will join the Taskforce.

The Taskforce will be co-chaired by the Minister for Trade and the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.

The Taskforce may co-opt additional stakeholders as needed, based on specific expertise and subcommittees can be formed to focus on specific areas.

The Taskforce will try to better understand the root causes in the prevalence of pornography use and illegal content in Fiji.

It will also explore the potential relationship between compulsive uses of pornography – which include sexual aggression/violence, negative mental health; and unhealthy attitudes towards sex.

The Taskforce will undertake multi-stakeholder and nationwide consultations and assess the societal impact with focus on, inter alia child pornography, exposure of children to inappropriate sexual content, and sexual violence associated with excessive pornographic use.

It will also propose recommendations to address the root causes of pornography use with a view to putting in place necessary and comprehensive safeguards and protections, with special attention to children.

The Taskforce will work towards developing evidence-based policies, interventions, and educational programs to promote healthy attitudes towards sexuality, mental and emotional well-being, and societal norms.