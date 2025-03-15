Cabinet endorses iTaukei administration review

[File Photo]

The cabinet has endorsed the iTaukei Administration Review Report recommendations.

The review was undertaken from April to July 2024.

The review recommendations highlight the need for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in supporting the economic and social well-being of the iTaukei people.

The review served as a critical step toward fostering sustainable development and resilience of the iTaukei.

The iTaukei Administration consists of the Great Council of Chiefs, iTaukei Affairs Board, Provincial Council, Tikina Council and Village Council.

