Cabinet endorses five-year gender capacity development plan

File Photo

Cabinet has endorsed the next phase of the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development Initiative.

These includes the programme design and implementation plan for the next five years (2025–2030).

The programme aims to strengthen the Government’s capacity for transformative gender mainstreaming, ensuring that the strategic and practical needs, interests, concerns, contributions, and perspectives of all women and girls are fully integrated into public strategic plans, policies, legislation, programmes, investments, and budgetary allocations.

