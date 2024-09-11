Cabinet approves National HIV Strategy 2024-2027

The National HIV Surge Strategy 2024-2027 has been approved by Cabinet.

It says the implementation strategy will be overseen by the HIV Board which is being established under the HIV/AIDS Act 2011.

The strategy will focuses on accelerating public health, treatment, care, human rights, and social justice for HIV and drug use.

The objectives will align legislation with international standards increasing access to HIV testing and treatment; expanding harm reduction programs; promoting education and awareness; strengthening data collection and analysis; and advocating for policy changes.

Cabinet says the goal of the strategy is to create a coordinated response to the intersecting issues of HIV and drug use, with a focus on prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and social justice.