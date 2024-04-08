Cabinet approves Community Based Integrated Natural Resource Management

The Cabinet has approved the operational partners’ agreement for the global environment facility sixth cycle project on community based integrated resource management.

This agreement was between the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the Ministry of Finance, National Planning and Development, Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Department of Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts

This project aims to promote community based integrated natural resource management at landscape level, in particular in Ra and Tailevu Provinces.

The Project is expected to benefit approximately 3,500 individuals from 17 villages or 21 land owning units in the District of Dawasamu and Namena in Tailevu Province and Nakorotubu in Ra Province.

The project will entail the implementation of 47,719 hectors of land under improved land use plan integrating natural resource management at district level through the development of appropriate land use plans, community integrated development plans and implementation of appropriate restoration programmes.

The CBINRM project will facilitate appropriate training and support income generating activities to reduce poverty and generate rural employment; revitalise traditional knowledge and food practices and nutrition security, build community resilience; and the inclusion and engagement of women, youth and children on sustainable land management.

The partners identified for the CBINRM Project are the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Department of Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; iTaukei Affairs Board (Ra Provincial Office, Tailevu Provincial Office), Communities within Dawasamu District and Namena District in the Province of Tailevu, Communities within Nakorotubu District in the Province of Ra.

The CBINRM Project will be implemented over a 5-year period.

A Committee co-led by the Permanent Secretaries for the ministries involved will provide leadership and oversight on the overall implementation of the CBINRM Project.