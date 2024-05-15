Businessman’s son granted bail on strict conditions

Son of a prominent businessman Thakor Punja appeared before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad charged with three counts of being found in possession of illicit drugs.

Police Prosecutor informed the court that the accused was released by police yesterday despite the remand order by the court.

The case was initially called yesterday where the court ordered the accused to get sureties for bail which he failed and the court had ordered for him to be remanded.

According to the prosecution the accused was released by the police without any further directive from the court.

Prosecution stresses that the police is conducting an internal investigation on that issue.

Meanwhile, the case was called again this morning where the counsel for the accused again applied for bail.

The Magistrate has granted to Punja with strict bail conditions where he has to pay a bail bond of $5000.

He has been ordered to reside at 6 River side Denarau, not to interfere with prosecution witness and to report to the Nadi Police Station once a week.

The submission for name suppression by the accused counsel was denied by the Magistrate.

The case has been adjourned to June 5th for plea.