Businesses urged to lead mangrove planting efforts

Large corporations are being called upon to take greater responsibility in addressing the effects of climate change by actively engaging in environmental rehabilitation efforts, specifically through the planting of mangroves along coastal areas.

Forestry Officer West, Jone Tamani, says the involvement of big companies is crucial, given their contribution to industrial emissions.

He emphasizes that mangroves play a vital role in absorbing carbon emissions and restoring atmospheric moisture, serving as a natural defense against the worsening impacts of climate change.

“For mangrove planting, it acts as a coastal rehabilitation in terms of this more developing being occurred. And this also helps in combating the bigger theme which we are facing right now, which is climate change.”

Tamani stresses that while many large businesses contribute significantly to carbon output during production, they also have the capacity to make a positive impact by supporting nature-based solutions such as mangrove planting.

“This is another way for them to contribute to what they have produced and to what they can do to help combat climate change.”

The Ministry of Forestry has set an ambitious goal of planting 30 million mangrove seedlings over a 15-year period, an initiative that began in 2019.

Tamani urges both corporations and members of the public to support the ministry’s efforts and reach out for assistance, as they remain committed to facilitating this critical environmental mission.

