Businesses unite for CWMH clean-up campaign

[Source: Juno Uluinaceva/ Facebook]

Various business houses and community organizations came together for a major clean-up campaign at Colonial War Memorial Hospital yesterday.

Among the participating organizations were BSP Life Group, Rotary Club Suva, Fiji National Provident Fund, and Bank of Baroda, alongside other local businesses.

BSP Life Group member Iliesa Tawake says this is part of their corporate social responsibility.

[Source: Juno Uluinaceva/ Facebook]

“It’s just a way of giving back and contributing to the wellness of the hospital and to the wider contributions that are from us. And I think just making use of our long weekend to try and give back in our way to the healthiness and well-being of the hospital.”

The Ministry of Health acknowledged the businesses, community groups, and members of the public who volunteered their time to enhance Fiji’s largest healthcare facility.



[Source: Juno Uluinaceva/ Facebook]

The Ministry highlighted that maintaining healthcare facilities is a collective responsibility.

They are urging all citizens to foster a sense of civic pride in keeping public spaces clean and safe.