Business confidence boost important: IMF

The International Monetary Fund believes boosting business confidence can also help jumpstart numerous private investment projects in Fiji that are already planned and financed.

In a release it says that following the strong economic rebound, the medium-term outlook hinges on the implementation of a well-designed and comprehensive growth strategy.

The IMF says with the public support that broad consultations can bring, pro-growth reforms and medium-term fiscal consolidation can be mutually reinforcing.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds reforms should aim to enable diversification, both within and beyond the tourism sector.

The IMF believes increasing the domestic value-added in tourism can promote agriculture and rural development, with benefits for job creation and inclusion.

With potential headwinds from a “brain drain,” the IMF says it is a priority to enhance training, education, and health care programs to bolster the supply of skilled labor.

The IMF also says the promotion of sector-specific immigration to target any skill shortages can complement these efforts.

Further efforts to reduce the overall cost of doing business are also a priority to attract private and foreign investment, including in the tourism sector.