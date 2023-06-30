Business confidence boost important: IMF

The International Monetary Fund believes boosting business confidence can also help jumpstart numerous private investment projects in Fiji that are already planned and financed.
In a release it says that following the strong economic rebound, the medium-term outlook hinges on the implementation of a well-designed and comprehensive growth strategy.
The IMF says with the public support that broad consultations can bring, pro-growth reforms and medium-term fiscal consolidation can be mutually reinforcing.
It adds reforms should aim to enable diversification, both within and beyond the tourism sector.
The IMF believes increasing the domestic value-added in tourism can promote agriculture and rural development, with benefits for job creation and inclusion.
With potential headwinds from a “brain drain,” the IMF says it is a priority to enhance training, education, and health care programs to bolster the supply of skilled labor.
The IMF also says the promotion of sector-specific immigration to target any skill shortages can complement these efforts.
Further efforts to reduce the overall cost of doing business are also a priority to attract private and foreign investment, including in the tourism sector.