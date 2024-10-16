Bus service suspended amidst safety concerns

[Source: Travellers Beach, Nadi, Fiji/ Facebook]

Residents of Holika Road, Cemetery Road, and Savulau Road in Votualevu, Nadi, have raised concerns about inconsistent bus service in their area.

According to Advisory Councilor Vijay Kumar, despite the roads being in good condition, the bus servicing the community has failed to complete its routes, leaving students stranded midway.

Kumar says this causes inconvenience to daily commuters, particularly schoolchildren who are forced to walk several kilometres to reach their homes.

He is calling on the Land Transport Authority to urgently address the matter to ensure proper transportation for the community.

In response, West Bus Nadi Managing Director Ajay Kumar says that heavy rainfall in the area has led to the suspension of bus services as a precaution for the safety of the students.

Kumar says the area has some very steep roads and Irish crossings, making it unsafe for buses during heavy rain.

He argues that bus companies should not bear the responsibility of risking the safety of students under such weather conditions.

He is urging schools and the Ministry of Education to collaborate with parents and develop contingency plans for such situations, especially as Fiji approaches the cyclone season.

He assures residents that the bus service will resume once it is deemed safe to do so, and the situation will be closely monitored.