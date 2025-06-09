Bulitavu welcomes major NDR drill

Fiji’s disaster preparedness is set to be put to the test as plans for Exercise Bougainville 2026 gather momentum.

The Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu, has been briefed by senior officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on the scope and significance of the upcoming national exercise.

The drill, which will double as a major Land Forces Field Training Exercise for the RFMF, is designed to sharpen Fiji’s ability to respond to disasters and emerging security threats, while strengthening coordination across key government agencies.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will play an active role throughout the exercise.

Bulitavu welcomed the initiative, describing it as both timely and essential particularly as Fiji operates under the newly enacted National Disaster Risk Management Act.

He said the exercise will be a critical opportunity to stress-test the country’s disaster readiness, inter-agency collaboration, and emergency response systems within the new legal framework.

Bulitavu also reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to working closely with the RFMF and partner agencies, ensuring national systems remain resilient, responsive, and capable of protecting communities especially those in rural and maritime areas when crises strike.

