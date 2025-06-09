Bulitavu warns of adverse weather, urges preparedness

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures as Fiji faced heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Minister for Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu says the Fiji Meteorological Service had provided updated weather information to the Minister for Public Works, while the National Disaster Risk Management Office issued advice focusing on preparedness.

He says the forecast indicated continued rain and strong winds, prompting authorities to advise the public to avoid going out to sea and for those living in flood-prone or low-lying areas to move to higher ground if necessary.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu also encouraged households to secure clean drinking water, boil water where necessary, and ensure children were kept indoors and away from floodwaters.

He advised the public to closely monitor weather updates through radio broadcasts and other official channels to stay informed and make timely decisions to ensure their safety and that of their families and communities.

The Minister stressed that preparedness and awareness remain key to reducing risks and minimising the impact of adverse weather.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.