Bulitavu demands real action at Global Environment Summit

Fiji’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu at the Seventh UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Pacific Island countries have delivered a strong call for global action at the Seventh UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, warning that multilateral promises must translate into real support for vulnerable nations.

Speaking on behalf of the Pacific Small Island Developing States, Fiji’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu said island nations are facing climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution “in real time,” with shifting coastlines, declining fisheries and rising plastic pollution.

Bulitavu reminded delegates that while Pacific nations are small in land size, they are large in ocean stewardship and frontline communities can no longer afford slow or watered-down decisions.

He said the Pacific expects ambition backed with real financing, technology support and strong science, warning that new commitments are meaningless without proper resources.

Fiji and Vanuatu are leading two resolutions at the meeting, continuing the region’s growing leadership in global environmental negotiations.

Bulitavu also reaffirmed that oceans must remain central to all global environmental action, saying multilateralism must deliver first for those who have the most to lose.

The Assembly continues this week in Nairobi.

