Bulitavu calls for removal of Koya and Lal from G16 bloc

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu has called on Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu and his core group, who will be forming a new party, to remove Faiyaz Koya and Ketan Lal from the G16 bloc.

Bulitavu believes they should also be removed from all parliamentary committees.

He claims that they are using the parliamentary platform to profile themselves for the next election with another new party.

He asserts that the online popularity polls they set up are intended to weaken Seruiratu and his group, who will be forming a new party.

Bulitavu says that Koya and Lal are unpopular among the Opposition MPs and cannot overthrow Seruiratu as Leader of the Opposition.

In response, Lal took to his social media, stating that G16 is stronger than ever, and no amount of misinformation will change that.

Lal adds that if he were truly “unpopular” among Opposition MPs, they wouldn’t have elected him as Deputy Whip.

As for Koya, Lal says his bond with Seruiratu dates back to the formation of FijiFirst; their camaraderie is far stronger than the alliances of those who have hopped between parties like musical chairs.

