Bulitavu taken in for questioning

Mosese Bulitavu.

Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu is currently being questioned at the Totogo Police Station in Suva.

According to Chief of Intelligence and Investigations and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci says this is in relation to a social media post.

It is alleged that Bulitavu posted false information about the recruitment of two sisters into a high government office.

Police say the women are the complainants in this case.

AACP Raikaci says investigation continues.